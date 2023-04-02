URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The College of Engineering hosted an open house this past weekend on the University of Illinois campus.

The U of I wanted to rebound from the pandemic with this year’s theme: “The future, today.”

The events definitely captured the attention of a younger crowd. Students and families even got some hands-on experience building robots and fighting them.

“I think it’s cool that no matter kind of what you want to study you kind of do a lot. You can build everything with engineering,” Jane Hartman, an attendee said.

The open house ended on Saturday with a special Tesla light and sound display.

“Every year I come to this I’m amazed what the U of I is doing, an undergraduate and graduate level,” said Bryan Harman, parent. “It wows me every year.”