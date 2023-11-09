URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois has a new site dedicated to the Dads Association.

It’s called the Illini Dads Centennial Plaza. It aims to honor the fathers, father figures and staff who came before. The park is filled with art work and quotes.

Student Sarah DuMoulin is excited to see it finally come together.

“It seems like a good way to bring everyone together: fathers, grandfathers, current children who are here just honoring everyone before them,” DuMoulin said. “Family seems to be an important part of U of I. One of our mottos is family. So what better way than to honor our dads?”

She said the display has a special meaning because her father went to the U of I as well.