URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Sunday marked the start of Homecoming Week on the University of Illinois campus, and students have an exciting few days ahead.

Festivities kicked off Sunday morning with a 5K. Runners started on the quad, then made their way south before finishing at the Alice Campbell Alumni Center on Lincoln Avenue. The race raised money for three area charities.

Emma Prybylski, a member of this year’s Homecoming Court, said she wants to take in as many experiences like this as possible.

“Today’s about, I think, just starting off Homecoming and being able to be like, ‘Hey, this is the week where alumni and current students can all just come together and have a good time and prepare for the game on Saturday against Wisconsin,'” she said.

Runners fueled up after the race with pancakes. Head football coach Bret Bielema, fresh off an upset win at Maryland the previous night, also met with the crowd before starting up the orange-dyed fountain outside of the Alumni Center.

Festivities will continue through Oct. 22. Events include an evening dinner on the Quad, a “Global Talent Show,” a magic show featuring an America’s Got Talent finalist, the always-popular homecoming parade and of course, the Homecoming football game.

A full line-up of U of I Homecoming events can be viewed here.