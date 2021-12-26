U of I hiring custodial workers

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy: Facebook page of University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois is hiring more than 35 custodial workers and to fill those positions, the University is hosting a job fair on Jan. 8.

The fair will take place at the iHotel and Conference Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those who attend the fair will receive assistance with completing the application process, take the civil service exam and be interviewed by employers.

The only qualification candidates must have is a high school diploma or an equivalent.

Hired candidates will receive $15.90 per hour upon hire and $21.99 per hour after two years. Benefits include health, dental vision and life insurance, retirement, paid vacation and paid sick leave.

More information can be found online.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story