U of I hiring custodial workers

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois is hiring more than 35 custodial workers and to fill those positions, the University is hosting a job fair on Jan. 8.

The fair will take place at the iHotel and Conference Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those who attend the fair will receive assistance with completing the application process, take the civil service exam and be interviewed by employers.

The only qualification candidates must have is a high school diploma or an equivalent.

Hired candidates will receive $15.90 per hour upon hire and $21.99 per hour after two years. Benefits include health, dental vision and life insurance, retirement, paid vacation and paid sick leave.

More information can be found online.