LAS VEGAS, NV. (WCIA) — The U of I is showing off its skills at one of the largest technology shows in the world in Las Vegas.

Brunswick Corporation, the world’s largest marine technology company is there showcasing its ‘marina of the future’ concept. U of I students worked on the project creating a virtual reality simulator for it in a campus lab. It aims to enhance the recreational boating experience. Junior Charlie Du said getting to go to the consumer electronics show is inspiring.

“It’s being able to showcase all of the hard work that we put in with the simulator,” Du said. “And also being able to be a part of something I’ve worked on since I was a small child.”

The marina of the future concept aims to enhance the recreational boating experience.