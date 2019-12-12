U of I graduates recognized in Forbes

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Several U of I graduates are being recognized in the Forbes “30 Under 30 Class of 2020.”

Manu Edakara was named in the education category. He was recognized for being an integral part of the university’s entrepreneurial leadership program. He also directs the I-Venture Accelerator program for student startups.

Edakara says he is honored to have made the list. “It’s really neat, because I think it’s helping validate a lot of the important work that we do here. In terms of entrepreneurship, we’re often overshadowed by our peers in both coasts. But what people fail to realize is that some of the biggest companies in the world have their roots in Champaign-Urbana. Like the NFL, Oracle, YouTube. All those minds were educated here, and we’re just educating the next generation of entrepreneurs.” Other U of I grads who made the list include the co-founders of MakerGirl and the co-founders of a company called Cast21, which develops water-proof casts.