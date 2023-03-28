CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois News Bureau released a statement Tuesday that recent U of I graduates are experiencing great success post-college according to a new report.

The Bureau shared that the eighth annual Illini Success report showed U of I graduates from summer 2021, fall 2021 and spring 2022 experienced exceptional success in finding jobs, enrolling in graduate school, or beginning volunteer programs.

In breaking down the numbers, the report found:

95% of graduates secured a first destination after college, including a job, graduate school, or volunteer program within six months of graduation.

88% of students participated in an experiential learning opportunity, including an internship, research, study abroad, or other.

75% of Illinois residents stayed in the state.

47 states, including Illinois, are where students found their first destinations.

21 countries are where students found their first destinations.

$74,974 is the average salary for a full-time-employed recent U of I graduate, an increase from last year’s $68,701.

57% of graduates started a job after college.

67% of all graduates found their first destination in Illinois.

The Bureau also reported the top employers for these graduates. These employers include Amazon, Boeing Co., Caterpillar, Deloitte, EY, Google, John Deere, JPMorgan Chase & Co., KPMG, Meta (formerly known as Facebook), Microsoft, PepsiCo Inc., PwC, and many others.

Additionally, top graduate and professional schools also include Columbia University, Northwestern University, New York University, Stanford University, the University of Chicago, the University of Michigan, and the University of Wisconsin.