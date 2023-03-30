URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Graduate employees at the University of Illinois have a new contract, their union announced this week.

Earlier this week, the approximately 2,700 members of Graduate Employees Organization Local 6300 voted to ratify a new contract that had been agreed to by both the union and the university last week. With 98% approval by GEO members, the voted passed and the contract is ratified.

The new contract is the result of 26 bargaining sessions the GEO held with the university over the last year. The GEO’s previous contract expired in August of 2022, but no strike occurred since then and on March 24, the two parties reached an agreement.

“Congratulations on a successful year filled with collective organizing, agitation, and mobilizing!” the GEO said on its website. “Thank you for all of your hard work. This would not have been possible without you.”

The new contract runs retroactive from the fall of 2022 to the spring of 2026. It includes a number of provisions that include wage increases, fee waivers for applicable employees and added healthcare benefits.

Minimum salaries increased retroactively for the 2022-23 academic year by 10%, going up to $21,230. Salaries will continue to rise over the following three academic years by 4 to 5.2 percent per year. By the 2025-26 academic year, the minimum salary will be $24,200, a 25% increase from where they were at in the 2021-22 academic year.

In addition, the university will waive employees’ transportation and internationals student fees effective Fall of 2023 while adding summertime healthcare benefits for employees who typically lose coverage without a summer appointment effective this summer.

The contract also increased parental and bereavement leave. New parents now get six weeks of paid leave following a birth or adoption and employees will get three to five days of bereavement depending on relation to the deceased.