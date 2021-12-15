U of I Facilities & Services announces winter break traffic light changes

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois’ Facilities and Services department announced on Wednesday that several on-campus traffic lights will be adjusted to act as four-way stops in the coming weeks.
The changes come as students return to their hometowns for winter break, reducing the amount of pedestrian and vehicle traffic on campus. Starting Friday, the following intersections will operate on continuously flashing red lights:
- Fourth Street and Peabody Drive
- Fourth Street and Gregory Drive
- Fourth Street and Daniel Street
- Sixth Street and Gregory Drive
- Sixth Street and Armory Avenue
- Sixth Street and John Street
Normal traffic light operations will resume on Jan. 14 as students return to campus at the end of winter break.