U. of I. Extension planning Master Gardener Plant Sale in Macon County

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — People with green thumbs are in luck: The U. of I. Extension office is planning a Master Gardeners Plant sale this spring in Macon County.

It’s planned from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 1 at the Macon County Fairgrounds, 3700 N. Westlawn Avenue. A press release says you can find perennials, house plants, succulents, herbs, vegetables and tomato plants, and more.

There will also be a ‘bargain shed’ housing a selection of gently used gardening supplies, the Extension Office says. Additionally, Macon County Master Gardeners and Glacier’s Edge Master Naturalists will be on-site to answer your horticulture questions.

Master Naturalists will also be selling native plants, according to the release.

Cash, checks, and credit cards will be accepted for payment, the release says.

Organizers say to attend, you must pre-register for an individual shopping time because of COVID-19 restrictions. Registration will be held from April 12-26. It can be done online or over the phone by calling 217-877-6042.

Proceeds from this sale will be used for volunteer community gardening projects, a college scholarship, and scholarships for Master Gardener training, the release says.

The Master Gardeners are volunteers trained by the University of Illinois Extension Office. Master Gardeners fulfill their mission of Helping Others Learn to Grow by volunteering their time and horticulture skills through community gardening projects and educational outreach. For more information, visit this link.