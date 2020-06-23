U of I extension: Decoding the diet webinar

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – We hear about a lot of diets, either on the internet or from a friend that can sometimes leave us overwhelmed. But how do you know if those diets are for you?
One webinar from the U of I extension is doing just that – Helping us understand those diets. It’s called decoding that diet you saw on the internet: Keto, gluten-free, and fasting.
You’ll learn from nutrition researcher Ru Liu, about the gluten-free diet, ketogenic diet, and intermittent fasting, and gain the tools to decide whether those diets are for you.
The free event is happening today at noon and is open to anyone. To register, click here.