U of I Executive Committee approves standardized test score change

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Executive Committee at the University of Illinois approved a plan allowing high school students to apply for undergraduate programs at two of their schools without taking a standardized test.

Officials said this would apply for students applying for fall 2021 at the University of Illinois at Chicago and UIS. The universities requested the change because “large numbers of high school students have not been able to take standardized tests due to school closures and state-level restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.” They said SAT and ACT test administrations had been canceled since March.

The universities would look at other factors in their admissions processes like the number of AP and honors courses taken, student involvement and recommendations “to create an equitable admission rate for students who apply without submitting test scores.” Officials said scores will be included in the admissions review process for those who do submit them.

The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is in the process of discussing this matter with their Senate.