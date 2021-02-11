U of I employee reports someone drew swastika on virtual drawing board

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois Police said a university employee reported that someone drew a swastika on a virtual drawing board during an online meeting.

In a news release, officers said it happened Tuesday. UIPD’s Patrick Wade said there is a feature on Zoom that allows people to “access the screen and draw whatever they want on it.” He continued to saw the person drew a swastika while the presenter was talking.

“Based on what we know, we do not believe this was an invited guest of the meeting, but rather someone who was able to access it through other means.”