CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A University of Illinois student is facing a charge of criminal damage to state property after a residence hall on campus was vandalized on Wednesday.

Officers said they arrested William Turk, 18, on Thursday in connection to the vandalism. A University Housing employee reported to police that 23 ceiling-mounted exit signs and six fire extinguishers had been stolen from three floors of Scott Hall. The theft of the signs left wires exposed and damaged the ceiling. In addition, several bathroom soap dispensers were torn off the walls.

The total value of the damage is estimated between $5,000 and $10,000.

Officers said they identified Turk, who lived in Scott Hall, as the offender from security camera footage. They added that they found the stolen property inside Turk’s dorm room when they arrested him there.

Turk is being held at the Champaign County Jail on a $3,000 bond.