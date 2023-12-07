URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — “The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.” That’s what student volunteers at the University of Illinois are doing.

The phone lines for Dial-A-Carol opened on Thursday. When you call the hotline, they’ll sing your Christmas song request.

The campus tradition has been going strong every holiday season since 1960.

“What I love about Dial-A-Carol and what’s made it stick for 64 years, is that it’s not magic. And that’s what makes it so cool. These are literal people really singing,” Snyder Residence Hall Director Chibu Asonye said. “It’s residents, leaders and resident advisers. Those are student employees who who facilitate these things.”

To request a Christmas carol at any time, day or night, call 217-332-1882.