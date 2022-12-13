CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Division of Intercollegiate Athletics is hosting its third annual drive-thru toy drive Tuesday.

The U of I DIA invites the community to the West Circle Drive of the State Farm Center for the drive. DIA said collected items will be donated to Champaign County Toys for Tots and Crisis Nursery.

Toys for Tots is asking for new, unwrapped toys for all ages.

Crisis Nursery’s wish list includes:

Diapers – Size 4-6

Pull-Ups – Size 2T-5T

Baby wipes

Clorox wipes and Lysol spray

Enfamil AR formula and infant formula

Individualized snacks like granola bars, Teddy Grahams, fruit snacks, etc.

Gift Cards for all-purpose stores like Target, Uber, Lyft, Amazon, Walmart, Meijer, VISA, etc.

Donations can be made until 7 p.m. Those who donate will receive an Illini Goodie Bag and a hot chocolate as thanks for their generosity.