URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — This weekend is all about graduation at the U of I.

Thousands of graduates will be walking across the stage to get the degree they worked so hard for. But that will only be one of many celebrations for some.

The Bruce D. Nesbitt African American Cultural Center is preparing for its 45th Black Congratulatory Ceremony. They will honor all graduates of the African diaspora. Those in attendance will receive a gift bag that fits the occasion. They’ll get a kente clothe stole, a class gift, a class picture, and more.

“It’s a community. These students get to come together with classmates, celebrate their accomplishments, celebrate the experiences that they had here together,” said Domonic Cobb, the Student Success Assistant Vice Chancellor, “They have a chance to connect with alumni that come back to support the event. They have a chance to connect to this long rich history of Black excellence at Illinois.”

Several congratulatory ceremonies will be held for the graduates of different groups. There will be Latinx, lavender, Native American, and ROTC ceremonies.

Times and dates can be found on the U of I’s commencement website.