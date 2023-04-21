DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The U of I Community Credit Union is expanding its operations in Vermilion County with the takeover of a CIBM branch in Danville.

The UICCU announced the takeover on Friday, saying it would be assuming most consumer deposits. Those include certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, IRA savings accounts and interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking and savings accounts,

associated with the branch. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023.

“As a local not-for-profit institution, we welcome this opportunity to further serve members in Vermilion County and continue the positive momentum in that community,” said UICCU President and CEO Chris Harlan. “We are committed to providing an easy process for CIBM customers and delivering value to them through best-in-class technology, competitive rates, convenience, and top products.”

As of the end of 2022, the retail deposit balances at CIBM Danville were approximately $29 million. UICCU’s were $530 million.

“UICCU has the branch network and product offerings to serve the needs of our consumer account holders in the Danville area,” said CIBM CEO J. Brian Chaffin. “The transfer of the accounts should be seamless and CIBM customers will be receiving additional information after all required regulatory applications are approved. Our staff in Danville is ready to answer any questions and assist you with all of your needs while we await the transfer of the retail accounts.”

Once the transaction is completed, affected CIBM depositors will automatically become depositors of UICCU. The National Credit Union Administration will insure deposits after closing, so depositors do not need to change their banking relationship to retain their deposit insurance coverage up to applicable limits.

Affected CIBM depositors should continue to use their existing branch until they receive notice of an exact date the transaction will be completed. UICCU will be sending communication to all affected CIBM depositors with further information and instructions.