CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — U of I Counseling Center is extending its support for students who have personal ties to Ukraine and anyone who is experiencing emotional distress due to the escalated tensions in Europe.

According to officials, the Counseling Center offers various types of support, including trauma response, outreach and prevention consultations, and counseling services. The center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday, and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. To know which supports would be the most suitable, students can call (217) 333-3704.

If students need to speak to someone after 5 p.m., they can call the Crisis Line at (217) 359-4141.

Some additional helpful resources::