URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Dean of the Grainger College of Engineering at the University of Illinois has been elected to a prestigious honor in the fields of health and medicine.

The University announced that Rashid Bashir was elected to the National Academy of Medicine in its Class of 2023. Election to the NAM is considered to be one of the highest honors in medicine and medicine, and it recognizes people who “have demonstrated outstanding professional achievement and commitment to service.”

The University said Bashir’s research focuses on integrating engineering and technology with biology. His group has developed various technologies and point-of-care diagnostic devices, which led to the creation of three start-up companies. His micro and nanoscale tech has driven the development of biodevices that can rapidly test for disease from bodily fluids and his miniature biological robots can be used in medicine and engineering.

In addition to Dean of the Grainger College of Engineering, Bashir has held a number of other administrative roles, including Director of the Holonyak Micro and Nanotechnology Laboratory, head of the department of bioengineering. He also played an integral part in the creation of the Carle Illinois College of Medicine, described as being the first engineering-based college of medicine. Bashir currently serves as the CI MED associate dean.

“Dean Bashir’s career is a highlight reel of innovations, inventions and ideas that are reshaping and reimagining medicine and health care in our society,” U of I Chancellor Robert Jones said in a statement. “His election to the National Academy of Medicine is well-deserved and all of us at Illinois are excited to celebrate this latest milestone with him.”