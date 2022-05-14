CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s a sign that things are getting back to normal.

One U of I class is starting again after the pandemic and they call it the Hall of Fame Tour.

It’s because they take several students to Hall of Fame museums and historic landmarks from Illinois to Pennsylvania.

The last time the class was offered was in the spring of 2019. Then Covid hit.

It’s a part of the Recreation Sport and Tourism Department.

They travel to places like the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Princeton and Niagra Falls to learn how they can work together.

Clinical Associate Professor Michael Raycraft stated, “I’m really pleased that the University is allowing us to go out there and do that, it’s a great endorsement of our program and I know that the kids are ready. We’re going to be cautious, play by the rules and do what they tell us to do and I’m looking forward to a great adventure.”

The class got two big donors this year to help with expenses.

The trip starts in just a few weeks.