U of I class covers different aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The pandemic is impacting almost every aspect of our lives. Now, a new U of I class is designed to help us wrap our minds around it.

The class is free for anyone to join, at any age. There is so much to learn about COVID-19, from the way that is affects our bodies to the impact it has on the economy.

This class will focus on lots of different aspects of the pandemic. They will talk about the history of pandemics, how it is affecting higher education and the global impact. You will hear from experts about their take on all of them.

We all know first hand that almost every part of our lives has changed since March. This class is designed to help us understand that. “The goal is to look at the COVID-19 pandemic in a 360-degree way, so to examine it from many different perspectives.

The classes will all be taught by U of I faculty and staff. They will be on Zoom once a week. Teachers will also answer questions at the end. Additionally, there will not be a test at the end.

If you are interested in joining those Zoom classes, you can register on their website. you can also see the schedule on their website as well.