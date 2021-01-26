U of I chancellor implores campus community to adhere to recent request

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The chancellor for the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is pleading students and staff to adhere to a request he made last week.

Chancellor Robert Jones asked the campus community to refrain from any non-essential activities until February 8. “I know this is a difficult request for all of us. But I write to implore all of our students, staff and faculty to adhere to this request,” said Jones in a message to students. “I also want to reiterate that all of our COVID-19 policies and operational rules are still being actively enforced. We will continue to exercise disciplinary action against those who do not comply with our COVID-19 requirements.” Those requirements include testing, limits on gathering sizes and social distancing.

If requirements are not satisfied, Jones said students may lose access to university Wi-Fi, Zoom, Compass and other technology.

We will take enforcement seriously. But the honest truth is that the safety and health of this community depends on the decisions each of us makes on a daily basis. When we choose to wear masks, even when we’re not in a campus facility. When we follow our required weekly COVID testing schedule. When we decide to stay home rather than attend a party or stand in a crowded line–even though we just want to pretend the world is “normal” again, even if it’s just for an hour or two. Robert Jones, Chancellor – University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Jones mentioned attending the dedication of a memorial to those who have died from COVID-19 in Champaign County. The “Open Hearts” memorial is set up on the grounds of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Champaign-Urbana. It consists of markers that represent a life lost to the virus.

“Each of those markers along Green Street represents a parent, a grandparent, a sibling, a child, a friend, a neighbor, a former teacher, a coworker–someone who is being mourned. For those of us, including myself, who have lost family members in the pandemic, we see the faces and hear the voices of those we knew and loved in those markers. This is a singular sadness I would spare anyone if it was in my power.”

The chancellor is asking the campus community to continue to work together to fight the pandemic.