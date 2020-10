The U of I has something special planned for one of its most iconic landmarks.

The university is hosting a centennial concert Friday, October 30 celebrating the history of the Altgeld Chimes.

The chimes players and marching Illini are scheduled to play at 3 p.m.

A webinar planned afterward will discuss the history and impact of Altgeld Hall, and the plans for its future.

