CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Battling cancer can sometimes be a lonely journey for patients, even with support. An upcoming summit hopes to bring survivors together with each other and with others who helped them in their battles.

The Cancer Research Advocacy Group at the Cancer Center at Illinois is hosting the summit, its first ever. It will take place June 24 at the iHotel and Convention Center from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Erik Nelson will be among the keynote speakers. He and a colleague formed the Cancer Research Advocacy Group to get the patients’ perspective and feedback.

“In one of our meetings, we found that in our local region, there wasn’t any really good outlet or support groups for survivors,” Nelson said. “We know they have unique needs after being a patient and now you are a survivor, what do you do?”

The summit will feature survivors in the community, researchers, clinicians and include face-to-face talks about concerns and needs.

Sue Stewart and Catherine Applegate are both cancer survivors. Stewart said that when she finished treatment, she did not feel like it was done.

“I felt like I needed more support, and at that time, there wasn’t a lot of information about survivorship,” Stewart said. “I am happy to say that is changed dramatically. There’s a lot more interest in the survivor perspective and support of survivors.”

Stewart is a seven-year ovarian cancer survivor and said this summit is very important to her because it’s a time for survivors to talk to each other.

Applegate said she has seen summits like this be impactful in multiple ways, especially by incorporating survivors within research.

“It’s important for them to understand the survivor or patient experience in order to understand how a treatment should be developed and how a patient is going to respond to that treatment,” Appelgate said. “Both mentally and physically.”

The event is free to attend, but registration is required.