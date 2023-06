URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Facilities and Services announced that a campus sidewalk will be closed this week beginning Wednesday, June 14.

The closure, from the northwest corner of Lincoln Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue to the northeast corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and S. Dorner Drive. Officials said this is so crews can replace fire hydrants in the area.

Work is scheduled to be completed on Friday, June 16, weather permitting.