SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Board of Trustees approved on Thursday the purchase of a property in downtown Springfield that it plans to turn into the new UIS Innovation Center.

The three-story, 26,400 square-foot building is located at 401 East Washington Street, just a few blocks away from the Illinois State Capitol. The current owner is the Illinois Sheriff’s Association, but they will transfer ownership to the U of I system for just under $1 million. The system had earlier received $15 million from the state to be used for the Springfield hub of the Illinois Innovation Network, a U of I system initiative to boost Illinois’ economy through entrepreneurship, research and workforce development.

University officials said the new innovation center will provide a regional center for technology and research commercialization, business incubation and acceleration, workforce development and policy research.

“IIN was created to serve as a transformative network of networks, harnessing the brainpower of our state’s public universities to collaborate on local and regional issues and create opportunities that benefit Illinoisans from the Ohio River to Rockford and every point in between,” said System President Tim Killeen said. “Bringing the UIS Innovation Center to life is a crucial step.”

UIS Chancellor Janet Gooch also spoke about the new Innovation Center, saying it will be a strong addition to downtown Springfield and help the university drive innovation and economic development in the city and the region.

“With their action today, trustees have flipped the switch on what I believe will be a powerful machine for innovation, economic development and positive change for UIS, the state capital and the entire region,” Gooch said. “The UIS Innovation Center will be a magnet for bright people and brilliant ideas, providing a broad range of opportunities for our students and faculty, a key addition to the foundation of downtown Springfield and bold, new links between the city and the rest of Illinois.”

Renovation of the building into the Innovation Center will begin in about one year after current tenant leases expire. The project is expected to be completed in 2024. The Innovation Center will include:

Innovate Springfield, UIS’s social innovation and business incubator, which will double its capacity to help develop new businesses and launch a startup accelerator

Technology labs, maker spaces and experiential labs where entrepreneurs and researchers can develop and test product prototypes

New workforce and professional education initiatives to support local employers, as well as expanded internship and fellowship programs for several UIS academic programs

Space for the UIS Center for State Policy and Leadership to collaborate with other policy institutes on research and analytical services related to critical issues such as community health, education and career access, and environmental protection

Collaborative space for philanthropies, social service agencies, faculty researchers, students and lawmakers to analyze and implement strategies for the advancement of social progress

Locations for other U of I System offices, including space for President Killeen to work when in Springfield.

There are 14 other IIN hubs located across the state.