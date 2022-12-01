CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A business near the University of Illinois was robbed out of almost $40,000 after police said several of their checks were stolen from the mail and altered.

The checks are believed to have been stolen at some point after they were dropped off at the post office at Third and Green Streets. Police said the amounts and payee information on the checks were altered and were then illegally cashed.

The business had eight checks stolen and altered. The first seven were illegally cashed in January while the eighth was cashed on Nov. 10.

University Police can be reached at 217-333-1216 for any questions or concerns.