CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A new building on the U of I’s campus will be named after a Central Illinois native.

The building will be named after alum Steven S. Wymer. Wymer is a portfolio manager and a leading expert in investment management. He graduated with an accounting degree in 19-85. His ties to Central Illinois don’t stop there. Wymer grew up in Danville. He says having a building named after him is surreal.

“Growing up was always to go to the University of Illinois,” Wymer said. “We used to come here for football games when no one used to come to the games. In the 1970’s, you could get tickets at the supermarket at very low prices just to show up for the games. But we have a lot of activities and the university made a strong impression on me. And it’s a dream come true.”

Wymer Hall will have more than 100,000 sq. ft., with six classrooms, two sound stages and 18 meeting rooms. Wymer said all of this isn’t just about the building, it’s about the investment in the future of learning.

“Education is a place where people have the opportunity to do their best work, many times people think it’s individually whether it’s studying or research. But a lot of times it’s done collaboratively. And maybe this building can help foster some of that collaboration,” Wymer said.

A $25 million donation from Wymer is making this project possible. Former student Dave Cocagne says his modest attitude — but generous contribution — make him an admirable leader.

“It was nice of him, as it was Larry Gies, to step forward and set an example for others of what philanthropy at a young age can do. So, we’re very fortunate he stepped forward as the donor,” Cocagne said.

Construction is expected to finish next year with classes beginning in 2025.