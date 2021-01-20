U of I Board of Trustees to consider freezing undergraduate tuition rates

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Board of Trustees will consider freezing undergraduate tuition rates for 2021.

The board got a recommendation from U of I System leadership to freeze tuition for incoming in-state freshmen and non-resident undergraduates. That would be for the 2021-2022 academic year.

In a news release, officials said, “The proposal also includes modest increases in the cost of room and board for undergraduate students who live on campus.” Those increases include:

2% at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

2.6% at the University of Illinois Chicago

2% at the University of Illinois Springfield

Officials said small increases in fees were proposed for Urbana-Champaign and Chicago.

The proposal will be considered by the full board at their meeting on Thursday.

U of I System President Tim Killeen said the proposed rates build on efforts made in the past to contain costs. “Maintaining affordable access to a University of Illinois education has never been more critical than now, as the state works to overcome the economic fallout of the pandemic. The opportunities presented by a world-class education help provide a way forward for the state and its residents,” said Killeen.

Under this proposal, base tuition for in-state undergraduates who are enrolling for the first time next fall would stay at $12,254 per year at UIUC, $10,776 at UIC and $9,502 at UIS.

“Under the state’s guaranteed tuition law, tuition for each successive class remains fixed for four years,” said officials. “Tuition for most graduate, professional and online programs would also remain unchanged, rising in a few cases and decreasing in a handful of others.”

For undergraduate fees and housing, the cost of room and board would increase under the proposal. At UIUC, it would raise by 2 percent; 2.6 percent at UIC; and 1.4 percent at UIS.

“At Urbana-Champaign, a basic double room with 12 meals and 15 café credits would cost $11,392, up from $11,168,” said officials. They continued to say the increases are to help cover inflationary increases in utility and food costs as well as deferred maintenance and the state-mandated minimum wage increase.