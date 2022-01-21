U of I Board of Trustees approves $50 million library reconstruction plan

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – The U of I just approved a $50 million building project.

The Undergraduate Library will be completely gutted soon. They’ll start construction to turn it into a new facility. The archives, special collections, and rare books will be moved there.

Some of the university’s oldest documents need to be stored in climate-controlled rooms. so the updated building will help preserve them and open up new teaching spaces.

“In fact, we have the largest collection of incunabula – you know, those early printed books – outside of the Library of Congress,” Associate Dean for Collections and Technical Services Thomas Teper said. “And these are valuable resources that we feel we need to protect.”

The main library on campus will also be redesigned. The money will primarily come from donors, endowments, and a deferred maintenance fund.