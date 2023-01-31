CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The University of Illinois’ Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program will open on Feb. 1, 2023.

The program offers free tax assistance to low-income (gross income less than $60K), elderly, disabled, and limited English speaking taxpayers.

Participants in the program will visit with a trained volunteer that will conduct a brief interview and scan relevant tax documents to a secure folder. Following the visit, students from the Department of Accountancy at Gies College of Business, trained through the IRS VITA program, will prepare your tax return.

To participate in the program, people should bring identification and tax documents to Salt & Light at 1819 Philo Rd. in Urbana during VITA drop-off hours below:

Tuesday: 1-7 p.m.

Wednesday-Saturday: 1-5 p.m.

No appointment is necessary.

For more information, including which documents are needed, visit the Gies School of Business website. The Gies School of Business can also be reached by phone 217-300-4784 or email vita@business.illinois.edu.