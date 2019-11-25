U of I audit says DCFS needs to improve response speed

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — DCFS says they are working hard to clean up a critical part of their operations.

An audit done by the Children and Family Research Center at the U of I found that the agency needs to improve the speed of how long it takes a person who called in abuse to get a response.

DCFS’ leader actually acknowledged the agency could be doing better and he says they are already working to clean up that hotline. 800-25-ABUSE is the state’s 24-hour hotline where people call in to report believed abuse and maltreatment of children. The U of I report found that due to low staffing, people are having to leave messages instead of talking to call floor workers.