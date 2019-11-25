U of I audit says DCFS needs to improve response speed

News
Posted: / Updated:
DCFS.jpg

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — DCFS says they are working hard to clean up a critical part of their operations.

An audit done by the Children and Family Research Center at the U of I found that the agency needs to improve the speed of how long it takes a person who called in abuse to get a response.

DCFS’ leader actually acknowledged the agency could be doing better and he says they are already working to clean up that hotline. 800-25-ABUSE is the state’s 24-hour hotline where people call in to report believed abuse and maltreatment of children. The U of I report found that due to low staffing, people are having to leave messages instead of talking to call floor workers.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Fill out my online form.