CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Many Illini fans are looking ahead to this Saturday’s game versus Iowa. It comes after last week’s win over the Wisconsin Badgers.

Joey Aliota, the assistant athletic director for marketing and fan engagement, said he wants to see the stands full.

Donors are helping make that happen. Illinois athletics gave away 1,000 free student tickets on Tuesday.

Between the two giveaway locations at Alma Mater and the Dick Butkus statue, all tickets were claimed within minutes.

Aliota said the football team feeds off of the crowd.

“Creating that energy for the stadium–it all starts with the students,” he said. “The students bring the energy. Students can be the turning point in any game and to create that home field advantage and that just feeds off to the rest of the crowd so we need students full and ready to go.”

He said since last week’s win, he’s noticed a bigger interest in future games, especially the upcoming homecoming game on Oct. 15.

Tickets are selling fast. To get yours, visit the Fighting Illini website.