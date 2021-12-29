U of I athletics: no refunds if you don’t meet COVID entry requirements

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — People who don’t want to follow new COVID rules to get into University of Illinois athletic events will not be given a refund, the athletic department said.



Officials on December 22 announced the new policy for any public, university event over 200 people. It’s effective January 1. Anyone 12 and older must show proof of COVID vaccination or a recent negative test. The first game with the new rules would be Illini men’s basketball vs. Maryland on January 6, assuming that game is not called off due to COVID concerns within the teams.

The athletic department later created a website explaining the policy in detail. It said if someone is unwilling or unable to follow the new rules, there will not be refund for their ticket. The site stated, “All tickets purchased require compliance with several State Farm Center policies. These policies are always subject to change. While we understand that some ticket holders may not be vaccinated, since we offer proof of a negative test as an option for entry, we are not barring any guest the opportunity to attend events. In addition, any ticket holder may transfer tickets to others who may wish to attend or may resell them through StubHub or the secondary market vendors.”

U of I students, staff, and faculty can use the Illinois App Boarding Pass showing building access granted instead of producing proof of vaccination or a negative test.



The athletic department acknowledged there may be fans who are unvaccinated, just got out of COVID isolation, and have been told not to test. In that case, a letter from a public health authority releasing the person from isolation can be used to get the person into the event.



The athletic department encouraged fans to arrive early in anticipation of lines as staffers check each person’s status. That could include being asked to show identification. For children without an ID, parents may be asked to verify their identity. Screening will start 90 minutes before the event starts. There will be no chance to test on-site.