U of I Athletics collects toys for area children

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Athletics is not letting the coronavirus prevent them from helping children this holiday season.

Thursday was their annual toy drive. It is normally held in person, but this year it took place as a drive-thru event at the State Farm Center.

As for the turn-out, social distancing did not stop people from coming out to give. “We’ve been really impressed with how many people from the community have come by and we set out five Toys for Tots boxes to start, they are full and we’ve expanded now,” said Cassie Arner, senior associate athletic director. The toys collected will be donated to Champaign County Toys for Tots, the Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club and Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Central Illinois.