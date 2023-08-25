CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Illini football season is just over a week away and fans can expect even more new amenities at Memorial Stadium this season.

The university added close to 20 of what they called enhancements to Memorial Stadium for the 2023 football season, hoping to make the experience better for fans. Those enhancements include “Illini Hour,” which aims to get fans in the stadium before kickoff by offering hot dogs, non-alcoholic beverages, domestic beers and Trulys for just $3 each.

Other enhancements include a larger variety of food vendors in stadium. Local based Illinois food hotspots like A Taste of Both Worlds and Domino’s Pizza will have concession stands in Memorial Stadium this year. Returning for yet another season of work inside Memorial is Sooie’s Barbeque, a local Champaign restaurant entering its sixth year selling food inside of the stadium.

Owner Alven Allison said he looks forward to giving a taste of Champaign to both locals and tourists come football season.

“These locally based restaurants like mine, you get familiarity and you also get the fan that’s a local fan that gets food they’re used to getting,” Allison said. “But then you also get the fan that’s coming from out of town, say the opposing team, they get to experience some Champaign right there inside the stadium without leaving the stadium. That’s a win-win.”

Other enhancements include “Illini markets” for fans to get snacks and drinks in a grab-and-go style. A full list can be found on the Fighting Illini athletics website.