U of I athletic events to require proof of COVID vaccine or negative test

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois athletic department is joining the list of groups requiring proof of a COVID vaccine or a negative COVID test to get into games.



The department announced the change Wednesday. It’s effective January 1 and applies to fans aged 12 and up. You must show your vaccine card or proof of a negative test in the last three days. The test must be “administered by a healthcare professional.” The athletic department said over-the-counter test kits will not be accepted.



For each document, the athletic department will accept a printed or digital version. However, the document must list the person’s name and dates of the shots or negative test.