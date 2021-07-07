U of I and family mourning a young life lost

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The U of I community is mourning the loss of a recent graduate. Rosemarie Garza was killed in a car crash near Chicago over the weekend.

She was only 22-years-old and had just graduated in May. She graduated with honors in industrial engineering.

On the 4th of July, Garza and her boyfriend were driving on the Dan Ryan Expressway leaving Chicago when someone hit their car and sent it into the embankment.

She was killed in the crash and whoever hit them drove off.

Her older sister, Kimberly, told us Garza was an extraordinary person. She said they were best friends.

“We did everything together. We went to the same school together, we worked together, we lived together. I can’t even begin to imagine my life without her,” Kimberly said.

Garza was very active on campus. She was a member of the Alpha Pi Sigma sorority and was involved in the society of Hispanic Profesional Engineers.

You can donate to help the family at their go-fund-me page, here.