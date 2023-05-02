URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — U of I Chancellor Robert Jones released a statement that U of I Alumni Association (UIAA) President Jen Dillavou passed away over the weekend following a tenacious fight with cancer.

Before joining the UIAA as president in 2017, the first woman to hold that position, Dillavou grew up in Champaign. She earned her undergraduate degree from the U of I College of Education in 1982.

She began her career in higher education with the U of I Foundation. Her career led her to leadership positions at Indiana University, Georgia State, Carnegie Mellon and Ohio University.

Jones said when Dillavou became president of UIAA, she was breaking new ground from the moment she returned. He said she was a tireless advocate for the university’s missions and that he has met no individual who took a greater joy in watching the new class of graduates who joined the U of I global alumni family each May than her.

Jones said to those who worked with Dillavou as a colleague, for the alumni who met her at events, or members of the Champaign-Urbana community who watched her grow up, he said what defined her was the enthusiastic joy she took in everything she did – small or grand.

Additionally, Jones said it is impossible for him to hold any picture of her in his mind other than one of her on Commencement morning, dressed in full regalia, wearing a huge, infectious smile on her face as they walk together down the 50-yard line of Memorial Stadium surrounded by a sea of orange and blue graduates and their families.

He said this year’s procession will be a little slower and his joy will be tempered by her absence.

A campus celebration of life in Dillvou’s honor is scheduled for Thursday, May 4 at 5:30 p.m. in Foellinger Great Hall at the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana.