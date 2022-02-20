CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) – One week ago, you may have been watching the Super Bowl… Or maybe you were just tuning in for the commercials.

A U of I alum topped charts for his Super Bowl ads this year. Executive Creative Director Patrick Burke and his team at Highdive Advertising helped create two star-studded commercials for Rocket Mortgage and Lay’s. They took home the #1 and #6 titles on the USA Today Super Bowl Ad Meter poll.

After kicking around funny topics with the clients and celebrities, he personally helped write the ads.

“I actually go to a Super Bowl party every year with people who don’t work in advertising. People I went to U of I with – friends of mine from college – have a party every year,” Burke said. “So they watch it for the game and then when the commercials come on and they all talk over it I’m like, ‘shut up I gotta watch the commercials. This is my job.'”

This aren’t Burke’s first award-winning commercials. Over the years, he’s worked with celebrities like Tracy Morgan and Jason Mamoa. He said it’s a lot of fun but a lot of long hours.