HOUSTON (WCIA) — Astronaut and University of Illinois alum Mike Hopkins is retiring from NASA.

The agency announced on Tuesday that after 14 years, Hopkins ended his astronaut career on May 1. At the same time, he also wrapped up a 30-year career in the United States Air Force and Space Force, retiring with the rank of Colonel.

“I would like to express my heartfelt thank you to Mike Hopkins for his dedicated years of service in advancing our mission for the benefit of all humanity,” Vanessa Wyche, director of NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, said in a statement. “Mike’s unwavering commitment to mission excellence will continue to inspire generations to come.”

Hopkins, a native of Lebanon, Mo., graduated from the University of Illinois in 1991, majoring in aerospace engineering. He also played football for the Illini as a defensive back while receiving a commission in the U.S. Air Force through the university’s ROTC program.

Hopkins started his NASA career in 2009 when he joined NASA’s 20th astronaut class; he became flight-eligible two years later. Over the next 12 years, Hopkins flew to the International Space Station twice, spending a total of 334 days in space. He also performed five spacewalks, totaling 32 hours outside the station.

Hopkins last flew to space in 2020 as the commander of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-1 Mission. The flight was the first operational mission of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program and the first flight of the Crew Dragon Resilience. During the mission, Hopkins became the Space Force’s first astronaut when he transferred his service from the Air Force.

“In a time where people needed it most, Mike Hopkins showed the world that there is no limit to what humans can achieve when we all work together,” said Shannon Walker, deputy chief of NASA’s Astronaut Office. “As his crewmate on the Crew-1 mission, I saw his resiliency, infectious spirit of exploration, and can-do attitude firsthand, and I wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

Hopkins also reflected on his time at NASA and what being a part of the organization meant to him.

“For over 60 years, NASA has been changing the world, demonstrating that nothing is impossible when people and nations work together,” Hopkins said. “For myself and my family, it has been a privilege to be a very small part of this amazing organization as it leads humanity’s journey to the stars. I have loved being an astronaut and leaving the corps was the hardest decision I’ve ever made. To my crewmates, fellow astronauts, and the entire NASA family, thank you for an incredible 14 years and Godspeed.”