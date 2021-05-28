U of I alum donates special hearing devices to school department

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A UIUC alum recently donated a special hearing device to one department at the university.

Dr. John Weaver donated “ear trumpets” to the Department Speech and Hearing Science in the College of Applied Health Sciences at the University of Illinois. The devices date back to the early 1800’s.

Weaver donated two ear trumpets. Specifically, they were the first attempt to create devices that would help treat hearing loss. The narrow tube would be placed into the ear. The tube itself would collect and funnel sound.

The ear trumpets will be used in the fall semester for the SHS 590 class where they will be observed.

Weaver is now 91 years old and had worked for the Champaign school district. He worked as the director of special education. He previously worked as a speech pathologist in other Champaign schools.