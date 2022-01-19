U of I adds 100 new COVID isolation rooms

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – COVID-19 cases are rising at U of I as students return for the spring semester.

Classes are remote this week to give students and staff time to get tested and quarantine if necessary. Now, the university is adding more quarantine spaces.

The university says when possible, students should go to their permanent homes if they test positive.

The SHIELD testing data shows 59 new cases among undergraduates on Saturday. On Sunday, there were 130. On Monday, there were 178. And on Tuesday, 190 new cases were recorded.

The school expected to see a surge, so now it has 100 new isolation and quarantine rooms for students who need them. This brings the total to about 250 spots in places like dorms or fraternity and sorority housing.

Because space is still limited, the university wanted COVID-positive students to go home if it is safe. But if someone has an immunocompromised family member, or if they would have to take public transportation to get home, it would be unsafe to leave.

“If they are no longer experiencing symptoms then we want them to come back to campus,” Director of Housing Information and Marketing Mari Anne Brocker Curry said. “We are a residential campus and we love having our students in person and learning together as a community. So, as soon as it’s safe to do so, we want them to be back and learning on campus.”

The Omicron variant caused a major spike in cases across the country. That’s why the university expected a higher demand for isolation rooms. They want to make it clear they’re following the CDC’s latest guidelines.