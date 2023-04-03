URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Severe weather and tornadoes swept across many parts of Illinois Friday. Now, U-Haul is contributing to the recovery effort in Illinois by offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box container usage for people impacted by the storms.

The company shared on its website that U-Haul stores in Illinois are offering these services, including locations in Urbana and Springfield. Officials said accessibility to dry and secure self-storage units and portable storage containers during the clean-up process is always beneficial to communities affected by natural disasters.

“While the damage from these storms is still being assessed, we already know many people and homes were impacted by the tornadoes,” said Kevin Barringer, President of U-Haul Company of Illinois. “We are thinking of those people, and we want them to know we can help. If they need a U-Box container or self-storage unit to keep their belongings, we will provide that at no cost for one month through our disaster relief program.”

The company said U-Box deliveries to residential homes include drop-off and pick-up of containers. They said the offer of a traditional self-storage room is available to customers renting new units and is based on vacancies at participating U-Haul facilities.

U-Haul is also doing the same services in several Arkansas communities including Little Rock as those areas in the state also endured extensive damage. Officials said six U-Haul stores in that metro area have been made available to help.

Anyone can arrange 30 days of free self-storage or U-Box container usage and find more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program here.

You can also contact your nearest participating store.