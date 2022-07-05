CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two years ago, Todd Ledbetter, a 56-year-old homeless man from Champaign, was found battered, robbed and left for dead.

Ledbetter was sleeping on a bench on North State Street which had become his home. Friends said during the anniversary of his death last year that he would have given the thieves and ultimately murderers money.

According to witnesses, three people beat Ledbetter to death and then proceeded to rob him.

CU at Home knew Ledbetter well. CU at Home is a nonprofit that houses homeless men and provides resources.

WCIA contacted the Champaign State’s Attorney’s Office, but received no response if there are any leads to this grisly death that haunts the homeless community. The Champaign Police Department stated they also have no leads. The lead investigating officer is Amy Petrilli and Champaign Police said that if anyone has any information about this murder, they should call 217-351-4545.