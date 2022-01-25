Two years of the pandemic

ILLINOIS, (WCIA) — A lot has changed since early 2020 when covid-19 showed up in the United States.

Everyone’s been impacted by the pandemic in one way or another. There was a time in the beginning when masks were not common, now it’s normal to see them when you’re out and about. Life looks a lot different than two years ago yesterday when Illinois announced its first coronavirus case when they said the disease was rare. Fast forward two years later the disease is no longer rare. At the time, public health officials said the risk to the general public was low, but things changed rapidly after that when the death toll started to grow.

The death toll on Tuesday reached 30,276. Mandates and restrictions were put into place to stop the spread of the virus. Some of them are still in effect today. The pandemic has impacted the way students of all ages learned, forcing schools to close and find an alternative learning method. Now, most schools have opened back up to in-person learning but not without extra rules. Vaccines and booster shots are being given out — and while it doesn’t entirely stop someone from getting the virus. Experts say it makes a world of difference.

Vermilion County Public Health Director Douglas Toole said, “Boy does it seem to knock down symptoms. You just don’t see people who are hospitalized with serious illnesses that they’re fully vaccinated and they wound up in that bad of shape anyway.”

While it’s easy to reflect on the past he hopes to see more advancement in the future.

“I’m wanting to see the medicine get better and more available and so were not having that kind of strain on the hospitals,” Toole said.