Two women plead not guilty to Vermilion County murder charges

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Two women who were charged in connection to the death of 46-year-old Richard Truett appeared in Vermilion County court via video conference on Monday.

Michelle Ingram and Bailey Castigliola both pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and concealing a homicide, court dockets state.

During the hearing, probable cause was found for the charges. A pre-trial hearing was set for July 5.

Truett was first reported missing in December last year. Investigators with the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department filed concealment charges in February, and then murder charges last month.