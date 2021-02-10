Two women create Facebook page to educate people about the Covid-19 vaccine

Champaign-Urbana, Ill. (WCIA) —

Two women in Champaign are trying to inspire vaccine confidence in members of the community. Danielle Wilberg and Betsy Holder created a Facebook page called “Champaign-Urbana Covid Vaccine Outreach.”

Their goal is to help people hesitant to get the vaccine by providing information from health officials. They even had a panel of black community public health leaders talk about why the vaccine is important.

“Our role is bringing in the right people to talk about that, address it, and all of that information is out there for people to be able to self educate,” Wilberg said.

“You can’t make someone get a vaccine, but its just giving them the right information to making it accessible across the board,” Holder said.

They’re also helping seniors who may have trouble signing up to get a vaccine.

Here’s the link for the page: https://www.facebook.com/igotmyshotcu