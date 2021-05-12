Two trains canceled after evening derailment

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Amtrak officials said two trains are canceled for Wednesday after a train derailed north of Pesotum on Tuesday.

It happened at the 300 North crossing near Route 45 around 7:45 p.m.. No one was hurt, but there was damage to both crossings, according to Savoy Fire PIO Eddie Bain.

Amtrak officials said that as a result of the Canadian National Railway derailment, Amtrak trains 390 and 393 are canceled for Wednesday. “We are working to secure substitute transportation for those customers who are impacted,” spokesperson Beth Toll said in an email.

There is no word yet on what caused the derailment.